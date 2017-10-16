These Veterans Are Here To Tell You What's Really Happening In Puerto Rico Right Now

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

If you're just listening to what the federal government is saying, you might be under the impression that relief in Puerto Rico is going well.

Puerto Rico recently experienced complete devastation at the hands of Hurricane Maria. Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States, and the people who live there are full American citizens. Unlike the responses to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma on the mainland U.S., relief efforts have been slow and ineffective. Some of the help we're told is ongoing includes providing food to families affected and beginning to rebuild. But what's really happening?

A team of twelve veterans is volunteering their time to help Puerto Rico, and they have a lot to say about what they're seeing on the ground.

From food quantities to quality, these veterans are wondering what the holdup is when it comes to helping the Puerto Ricans they see every day.

1) This is a former Staff Sergeant and Calvary Scout. He is in Puerto Rico. He's telling you the truth. FEMA and POTUS are lying to us. pic.twitter.com/G4u617KW2P — Lucian (@LucianRandolph) October 9, 2017

They also dispute reports that the Puerto Rican officials and National Guard aren't doing their best. They're helping families every day, but supplies have run short.

Some have claimed the PR National Guard is not helping. This is also a lie. Jason talked to one who lost EVERYTHING and he's still helping. pic.twitter.com/y98Nn748Jx — Lucian (@LucianRandolph) October 11, 2017

Ultimately, they're committed to their mission and are begging that the red tape be cut so supplies can be distributed.

Here's a message from Jason pleading to get the red tape cut so that supplies can be delivered to the city and distro centers. He needs help pic.twitter.com/salaQWtAU1 — Lucian (@LucianRandolph) October 14, 2017

It's important that we know what's actually happening in Puerto Rico so we can best help our fellow citizens. If you want to follow what this team of veterans is doing each day, @Lucian on Twitter is updating regularly.