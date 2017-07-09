Ad Blocker Detected

Is This A Dog Or A Fluffy Potato? You Decide (And Then Go Follow Him On Instagram)

JULY 9, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Most doctors would agree that too many carbs in your diet can be a bad thing, but it’s not every day you meet a potato with over 68,000 followers on Instagram.

While he may actually just look like a fluffy potato, Puffie the Chow is taking the internet by storm. This pint-sized puff ball is jam-packed with more cuteness than you could have dreamed of. Puffie was born in China way back in February, but it wasn’t until just last month that he found his forever home in Malaysia. You really have to see him in action (or total inaction).

"I don't care if the floor's lava, I'm staying right here!"

I could watch that wiggle for days!

So much fluff, I wouldn't know where to start.

"If you think this is cute, wait until you hear me roar!"

It's hard out there for a Chow.

That feeling when you finally scratch that itchy spot you couldn't reach.

"I'm ready for my closeup."

Puffie isn't letting his tiny legs get in the way of some fun with Mom.

"Excuse me, it's time to go out and play!"

"I'll show this towel who's boss!"

"Mom, where are we going? Are we there yet?"

Climbing stairs? That's too much manual labor for this pooch.

"You forgot to pack me in your beach bag."

"I'm ready to drive. Too bad I can't reach the pedal."

"I give up!"

It's hard to tell when Puffie's asleep and when he's awake.

"This looks like a good place for a nap."

The thirst is real, my friends!

"Take a photo of my best side."

Around and around he goes. Where he'll stop, nobody knows.

(via Bored Panda)

For even more of Puffie's doggy antics, be sure to follow him on Instagram. And if you're a fan of pint-sized fluff balls, be sure to share this doggy sensation with all your friends.

