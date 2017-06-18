Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

If you love food as much as I do, chances are that at least once in your life, you’ve overindulged on something scrumptious and your stomach was like, ”Nah, I don’t think so."

And while most people don’t particularly enjoy talking about getting sick or throwing up, sorry to burst your bubble, but we’re gonna talk about it today!

One gluttonous python thought it would devour an entire deer carcass in one huge gulp. But quickly after swallowing Bambi, our slithery snake learned that it had bitten off more than it could chew. The footage of its struggle is really, truly disgusting.

After concerned onlookers began poking the python with sticks, the reptile was finally able to puke up its dinner.

(Via Daily Mail)

I think it's safe to say the only thing this python successfully swallowed was its pride. Share this gross video to make others squirm because, I mean, that's always fun.