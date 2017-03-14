Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Stepped In When She Saw People Torturing a Seal -- Then They Hurt Her, Too

MARCH 14, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

When 25-year-old Sarah Tough was walking her dog on Crimond Beach in County Durham, England, last week, she witnessed something that made her stop in her tracks.

A group of cruel teenagers was torturing a baby seal on the beach -- but Tough proved that her last name is very fitting when she decided that she couldn't just walk away. After confronting them and attempting to put a stop to what they were doing to the poor creature, she received a painful punch in the face.

Tough says she "got punched in the nose by some little smack head because him and his pals were torturing a baby seal on Crimdon Beach, rolling him around and burying it in the sand, letting their dog on it. Told them to *#** off or I'd call the police and he punched me!"

Luckily, her dog bit the guy and they all ran away right after. She called the RSPCA immediately and they were able to make sure that though the baby seal was scared and exhausted, it would be okay.

(via BoredPanda)

Read More: This Dog Is Blind But He Wasn't Born That Way...How He Got Here Is Heartbreaking

There's no question that Tough is a hero for taking "one for the seal team!" Be sure to share this story if you're glad she was in the right place at the right time!

Trending Now

Was Your Wedding A Bust? You May Have Made These 14 Mistakes

Trending Now

They Look Like Any Newly Married Couple, But How They Got Here Is Incredible
Submit Content

Load another article