She Stepped In When She Saw People Torturing a Seal -- Then They Hurt Her, Too

When 25-year-old Sarah Tough was walking her dog on Crimond Beach in County Durham, England, last week, she witnessed something that made her stop in her tracks.

A group of cruel teenagers was torturing a baby seal on the beach -- but Tough proved that her last name is very fitting when she decided that she couldn't just walk away. After confronting them and attempting to put a stop to what they were doing to the poor creature, she received a painful punch in the face.

Tough says she "got punched in the nose by some little smack head because him and his pals were torturing a baby seal on Crimdon Beach, rolling him around and burying it in the sand, letting their dog on it. Told them to *#** off or I'd call the police and he punched me!"

Luckily, her dog bit the guy and they all ran away right after. She called the RSPCA immediately and they were able to make sure that though the baby seal was scared and exhausted, it would be okay.

(via BoredPanda)

Read More: This Dog Is Blind But He Wasn't Born That Way...How He Got Here Is Heartbreaking

There's no question that Tough is a hero for taking "one for the seal team!" Be sure to share this story if you're glad she was in the right place at the right time!