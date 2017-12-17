23 Funny, Punny Photos Show That Maybe Not All Humans Are Awful And Stupid

If there's one thing that can show you who you really are, it's probably puns.
We all know people who get ridiculously annoyed at puns, roll their eyes and move on, chuckle to themselves, or start a pun war when confronted with a great play on words. Personally, I think they're pretty fun, and it's awesome when something "punny" can be captured on camera, too. Here are 23 times people posted images of situational puns to social media.
1. "Spotted a mama cat gently carrying her child today."
2. "Screenshot."
3. "A long layover at the airport."
4. "Clinton hiding in the Bushes."
5. "A stable relationship."
6. "When you ask for a half pint in Ireland they take it literally."
7. "My Dad sent me a picture with the subject: 'I'm worried about a mole I found on my arm.'"
8. "I laughed too hard at this."
9. "Spring is just around the corner."
10. "UFO caught on tape."
11. "Periodic Table."
12. "Holy shit."
13. "Found some amazing Indian writing."
14. "Wal*Mart raised its Low Prices."
15. "Not a huge fan, to be honest."
16. "Employees must wash hands."
17. "Money Lisa."
18. "Girlfriend told me to wear a plain tie to dinner tonight."
19. "Weekly AA meeting."
20. "Ice, ice, baby."
21. "Good news everybody! The gas prices are falling."
22. "Two feet of snow this morning."
23. "My university library, ladies and gentlemen."
(via BoredPanda)