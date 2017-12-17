Ad Blocker Detected

23 Funny, Punny Photos Show That Maybe Not All Humans Are Awful And Stupid

DECEMBER 17, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
ENTERTAINMENT
Sarah Jewel
Sarah Jewel

If there's one thing that can show you who you really are, it's probably puns.

We all know people who get ridiculously annoyed at puns, roll their eyes and move on, chuckle to themselves, or start a pun war when confronted with a great play on words. Personally, I think they're pretty fun, and it's awesome when something "punny" can be captured on camera, too. Here are 23 times people posted images of situational puns to social media.

1. "Spotted a mama cat gently carrying her child today."

"Spotted a mama cat gently carrying her child today."

Reddit / Schwoopty

2. "Screenshot."

"Screenshot."

Reddit / MashLuke

3. "A long layover at the airport."

"A long layover at the airport."

Reddit / lukasplus

4. "Clinton hiding in the Bushes."

"Clinton hiding in the Bushes."

Reddit / micah397

5. "A stable relationship."

"A stable relationship."

Reddit

6. "When you ask for a half pint in Ireland they take it literally."

"When you ask for a half pint in Ireland they take it literally."

Reddit / burghquay

7. "My Dad sent me a picture with the subject: 'I'm worried about a mole I found on my arm.'"

"My Dad sent me a picture with the subject: 'I'm worried about a mole I found on my arm.'"

Reddit / dwsentme

8. "I laughed too hard at this."

"I laughed too hard at this."

Reddit / bananacatguy

9. "Spring is just around the corner."

"Spring is just around the corner."

Reddit

10. "UFO caught on tape."

"UFO caught on tape."

Reddit / One_good_eye

11. "Periodic Table."

"Periodic Table."

Reddit

12. "Holy shit."

"Holy shit."

Reddit / trololman72

13. "Found some amazing Indian writing."

"Found some amazing Indian writing."

Imgur / Dolomite2001

14. "Wal*Mart raised its Low Prices."

"Wal*Mart raised its Low Prices."

Imgur / sillyheads

15. "Not a huge fan, to be honest."

"Not a huge fan, to be honest."

Reddit / fiveminded

16. "Employees must wash hands."

"Employees must wash hands."

Imgur / stealthflogger

17. "Money Lisa."

"Money Lisa."

DeviantArt / hayleywhittingham

18. "Girlfriend told me to wear a plain tie to dinner tonight."

"Girlfriend told me to wear a plain tie to dinner tonight."

Imgur / RidiculousNicholas55

19. "Weekly AA meeting."

"Weekly AA meeting."

Imgur / YSPilot

20. "Ice, ice, baby."

"Ice, ice, baby."

Imgur / themoooooon

21. "Good news everybody! The gas prices are falling."

"Good news everybody! The gas prices are falling."

Reddit / Dankmonseiur69

22. "Two feet of snow this morning."

"Two feet of snow this morning."

Reddit / XiKiilzziX

23. "My university library, ladies and gentlemen."

"My university library, ladies and gentlemen."

Reddit / HiDDENk00l

(via BoredPanda)

Still here? If you made it through all of these without laughing your head off, you're a total champ. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.

