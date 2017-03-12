If you have a dog of your own, you more than likely see them as a family member or even your furry child.

You probably also love spoiling them with their favorite treats on a regular basis or on special occasions like their birthdays. I especially love going to doggie bakeries to pick up cakes or cupcakes made specifically for my two pooches, but I've recently learned that it really isn't all that hard to just make the desserts myself.

Whether you 're looking to make your dog's birthday extra special this year or you just want to treat them for being so awesome, here are 18 "pupcake" recipes to help get you started.



1. These pumpkin carrot pupcakes look good enough for dogs and humans alike!







2. There's really no better way to celebrate your little guy's birthday than by giving him a coconut honey doggie cake.







3. We know apple and cheese make for a surprisingly delicious pair, so why not incorporate them into pupcakes for your pooch?







4. If your pupper has issues with dairy products, these pupcakes made with pumpkin, applesauce, and banana are the perfect way to go!







5. If your dog doesn't do too well with grain either, these peanut butter apple pupcakes are completely grain free!







6. This cutie is proof that sweet potato and apple pupcakes are definitely dog-approved.







7. These gluten-free zucchini pupcakes are great for dogs with sensitive stomachs.

video-player-present

8. I'm drooling over these blueberry pupcakes too, buddy.







9. If your dog could speak, they'd thank you forever if you presented them with these beef and bacon pupcakes.







10. These apple crunch pupcakes look as cute are they do yummy.







11. If you're looking for something more simple, these peanut butter pupcakes are quick and easy to make -- and your dog will definitely find them tasty!







12. You might want to make sure these dog-friendly banana cupcakes are out of reach at all times unless you want a certain furry somebody to make them disappear at lightning speed.







13. Your pupper will be just as happy as this one if you give them these delicious pumpkin pupcakes.







14. Whether it's during the holidays or just any ol' day of the week, these gingerbread pupcakes are sure to be a hit.







15. These peanut butter and honey pupcakes are absolutely adorable topped with carrot shreds, Beggin' Strips, and Milk Bone treats.







16. These frozen pupcakes are a great way to keep your furry friends cool when things start warming up outside.

video-player-present

17. What dog wouldn't want to scarf down these meatloaf pupcakes with mashed potato frosting?







18. I'd probably gobble these red velvet pupcakes up before my poor dogs could even got a taste.







Read More: She Poured Cake Batter Into A Tin Can To Make This Delicious And Adorable Creation

I know these are supposed to be for dogs, but I really want to try some for myself! Be sure to share these recipes with all your friends who have pups of their own.