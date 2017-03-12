Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

18 'Pupcake' Recipes For The Super Spoiled Doggos In Your Life

MARCH 12, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

If you have a dog of your own, you more than likely see them as a family member or even your furry child.

You probably also love spoiling them with their favorite treats on a regular basis or on special occasions like their birthdays. I especially love going to doggie bakeries to pick up cakes or cupcakes made specifically for my two pooches, but I've recently learned that it really isn't all that hard to just make the desserts myself.

Whether you 're looking to make your dog's birthday extra special this year or you just want to treat them for being so awesome, here are 18 "pupcake" recipes to help get you started.

1. These pumpkin carrot pupcakes look good enough for dogs and humans alike!

These <a href="http://www.mymoderncookery.com/pumpkin-carrot-pupcakes/" target="_blank">pumpkin carrot pupcakes</a> look good enough for dogs <em></em>and<em></em> humans alike!

My Modern Cookery

2. There's really no better way to celebrate your little guy's birthday than by giving him a coconut honey doggie cake.

There's really no better way to celebrate your little guy's birthday than by giving him a <a href="http://www.browneyedbaker.com/coconut-honey-doggie-cake/" target="_blank">coconut honey doggie cake</a>.

Brown Eyed Baker

3. We know apple and cheese make for a surprisingly delicious pair, so why not incorporate them into pupcakes for your pooch?

We know <a href="http://jenwoodhouse.com/homemade-apple-and-cheddar-pupcakes/" target="_blank">apple and cheese</a> make for a surprisingly delicious pair, so why not incorporate them into pupcakes for your pooch?

The House of Wood

4. If your pupper has issues with dairy products, these pupcakes made with pumpkin, applesauce, and banana are the perfect way to go!

If your pupper has issues with dairy products, these pupcakes made with <a href="http://www.morselsandmoonshine.com/blog/2014/11/3/clems-birthday-pup-cakes" target="_blank">pumpkin, applesauce, and banana</a> are the perfect way to go!

Morsels and Moonshine

5. If your dog doesn't do too well with grain either, these peanut butter apple pupcakes are completely grain free!

If your dog doesn't do too well with grain either, these <a href="http://www.spoonfulofsugarfree.com/2012/05/01/grain-free-peanut-butter-apple-doggy-cake/" target="_blank">peanut butter apple pupcakes</a> are completely grain free!

Spoonful of Sugar

6. This cutie is proof that sweet potato and apple pupcakes are definitely dog-approved.

This cutie is proof that <a href="http://www.thespeckledpalate.com/sweet-potato-and-apple-pupcakes-for-lucys-birthday/" target="_blank">sweet potato and apple pupcakes</a> are definitely dog-approved.

The Speckled Palate

7. These gluten-free zucchini pupcakes are great for dogs with sensitive stomachs.

video-player-present

8. I'm drooling over these blueberry pupcakes too, buddy.

I'm drooling over these <a href="http://stayingclosetohome.com/blueberry-pupcakes-homemade-dog-cake/" target="_blank">blueberry pupcakes</a> too, buddy.

Close to Home

9. If your dog could speak, they'd thank you forever if you presented them with these beef and bacon pupcakes.

If your dog could speak, they'd thank you forever if you presented them with these <a href="http://www.lakauai.com/lablog/puppy-birthday-party/" target="_blank">beef and bacon pupcakes</a>.

Lakauai

10. These apple crunch pupcakes look as cute are they do yummy.

These <a href="http://blog.candiquik.com/apple-crunch-pupcakes/#more-6534" target="_blank">apple crunch pupcakes</a> look as cute are they do yummy.

Miss Candiquik

11. If you're looking for something more simple, these peanut butter pupcakes are quick and easy to make -- and your dog will definitely find them tasty!

If you're looking for something more simple, these <a href="http://www.prouddogmom.com/peanut-butter-pupcakes-recipe/" target="_blank">peanut butter pupcakes</a> are quick and easy to make -- and your dog will definitely find them tasty!

Proud Dog Mom

12. You might want to make sure these dog-friendly banana cupcakes are out of reach at all times unless you want a certain furry somebody to make them disappear at lightning speed.

You might want to make sure these dog-friendly <a href="http://www.isthisreallymylife.com/2013/12/banana-cupcakes-for-dogs/" target="_blank">banana cupcakes</a> are out of reach at all times unless you want a certain furry somebody to make them disappear at lightning speed.

Is This Really My Life

13. Your pupper will be just as happy as this one if you give them these delicious pumpkin pupcakes.

Your pupper will be just as happy as this one if you give them these delicious <a href="http://www.acozykitchen.com/pumpkin-pupcakes-for-amelia/" target="_blank">pumpkin pupcakes</a>.

A Cozy Kitchen

14. Whether it's during the holidays or just any ol' day of the week, these gingerbread pupcakes are sure to be a hit.

Whether it's during the holidays or just any ol' day of the week, these <a href="http://agirladog.com/2016/12/13/gingerbread-pupcakes/" target="_blank">gingerbread pupcakes</a> are sure to be a hit.

A Girl & A Dog

15. These peanut butter and honey pupcakes are absolutely adorable topped with carrot shreds, Beggin' Strips, and Milk Bone treats.

These <a href="https://prettylittlepastimes.com/2013/01/30/doggy-birthday-pupcakes/" target="_blank">peanut butter and honey pupcakes</a> are absolutely adorable topped with carrot shreds, Beggin' Strips, and Milk Bone treats.

Pretty Little Pasttimes

16. These frozen pupcakes are a great way to keep your furry friends cool when things start warming up outside.

video-player-present

17. What dog wouldn't want to scarf down these meatloaf pupcakes with mashed potato frosting?

What dog <em>wouldn't</em> want to scarf down these <a href="https://veronicascornucopia.com/2014/06/25/meatloaf-pupcakes-with-mashed-potato-frosting/" target="_blank">meatloaf pupcakes</a> with mashed potato frosting?

Veronica's Cornucopia

18. I'd probably gobble these red velvet pupcakes up before my poor dogs could even got a taste.

I'd probably gobble these <a href="http://pupcakesugar.com/2016/12/22/red-velvet-pupcakes/" target="_blank">red velvet pupcakes</a> up before my poor dogs could even got a taste.

Pupcake Sugar

Read More: She Poured Cake Batter Into A Tin Can To Make This Delicious And Adorable Creation

I know these are supposed to be for dogs, but I really want to try some for myself! Be sure to share these recipes with all your friends who have pups of their own.

Trending Now

You Can't Blame This Husky For Anything If He Can't Hear What You're Saying -- LOL

Trending Now

This Professor Was Just Doing His Job On Live TV But The Kids Had Other Plans

If You Can't Handle Seeing Pimples Being Popped, This Is NOT The Video For You

She Threw Her Friend A Gender-Reveal Party And Did Something That Made People Cry

Sylvester And Tweety, Take Notes -- This Cat-Bird Duo Is The Cutest Animal Pair

This Selfless Woman Did Everything To Save Animals -- She Even Lost Her Own Life

When Her Dad Refused To Walk Her Down The Aisle, Her Boss Did Something Amazing

18 'Pupcake' Recipes For The Super Spoiled Doggos In Your Life

18 Pets That Really, Really Want You To Stop Working Out

It Looks Like He's Just Rubbing A Tissue On His Shirt, But This Hack Is Amazing!

18 Kids That Prove It's Dangerous Business Raising Tiny Humans

You'll Be Cringing When You See What This Flexible Lady Can Do

They Got An Alert On Their Security Camera And This Craziness Showed Up On The Feed

Even If You Don't Like 'The Bachelor,' You'll Laugh So Hard At This Mom's Spoof

Celebrate Women's History Month With 20 Women In Science Who Changed The World

He Was Out Metal Detecting With Dad -- What They Found Is A Piece Of History
Submit Content

Load another article