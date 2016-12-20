She Was Depressed After Losing Her Puppies, But Then She Met These Babies In Need

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

After a three-year-old bulldog named Indy gave birth to seven healthy puppies in Ohio, things took a tragic turn.

Indy never recovered from her cesarean section, and her owners, Katie and David Weese, were devastated. They also had newborn puppies to take care of. That's when the Weese family got a Christmas miracle.

They received a message from Macy Grubbs, whose yellow lab in Kentucky had just given birth as well. His dog, Pixie, along with her puppies, were attacked by another dog and the little ones passed away. Pixie was depressed and producing milk without pups to care for, but Grubbs had an idea.

Grubbs drove Pixie to Ohio to meet the bulldog puppies, and she immediately started caring for them. What an amazing mom!

Read More: Firefighter Saves Dying Dog Using CPR...Here's What The Lucky Pup Looks Like Now!

(via Fox59)

I'm so happy they all found each other. Nothing can replace what they've lost, but now Mom and the puppies have another family to love. Share this emotional story with the animal lovers in your life!