Have you ever been so excited about something that you've gone full steam ahead, only to fail miserably or experience a major letdown? If so, then you can totally relate to this clumsy pooch.

In the video clip below, a pit bull mix can be seen jumping for joy as his favorite humans are home. So with all the excitement, our pumped fido attempts to lunge onto the couch, only to miss it by a few inches, falling flat on his back between the couch cushions and another seat.

But rather than show any sort of defeat, the pup gets up and shakes it off. Having too much pride is overrated anyway!

I feel like this video is the perfect visual metaphor of anyone in their 20s trying to navigate life. Just saying.