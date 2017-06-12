Cutest Grad Gift Ever? YUP. Girl Freaks Out When Boyfriend Hands Her A Puppy

Getting a college degree is a huge accomplishment, which is why friends and family take it upon themselves to shower all the graduates in their lives with love, praise, and generous gifts.
After walking in her own graduation ceremony at the University of North Carolina, Paige Johnson probably knew that her boyfriend, Owen Helman, had something special to present her with on the big day. But as evidenced by her emotional reaction to his surprise, she definitely wasn't expecting to see this adorable little guy resting in his arms.