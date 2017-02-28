Ad Blocker Detected

When They Found This Poor Puppy, He Was Barely Breathing...From A Drug Overdose!

FEBRUARY 28, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

Heroin is a major problem in America. In the past year, we've seen time and time again just how devastating the affects can be for individuals and their families.

Remember the two kids who came home and found their parents too high to open their eyes? Or the mom who overdosed while shopping for toys with her daughter? Every time I see one these videos, I think things can't get worse. But now, even dogs aren't safe from the deadly drug.

In Texas, authorities found a four-month-old Chihuahua barely clinging to life on the floor of a parked car. While his owners were shoplifting in a nearby Home Depot, he'd eaten their heroin stash.

The pup was rushed to an emergency pet clinic, where vets worked desperately to save his life. He's now recovering and up for adoption at the Carrollton Animal Shelter. The former owners were arrested for heroin possession and theft.

Facebook / Carollton Texas Police Department

If you or someone you know is struggling with an addiction, call 855-763-6488 or click here to find information about rehab and addiction programs. There are many facilities and individuals who want to help on the road to recovery.

Read More: Animal Rescuers Saw A 'Sea Of Yellow' When They Stepped Onto This Terrible Scene

Please share this story with others to warn them about the many dangers of heroin.

