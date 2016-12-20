Watch The Magical Moment This Little Girl's Toy Is Replaced With A Real-Live Dog

"I wish that Luna was a real puppy..."

What kid hasn't wished for a puppy for Christmas? Like many of us at one point or another, this little girl wanted nothing more than that -- and she was completely overwhelmed when one actually showed up. To be honest, I can totally relate. I was at least three times her age when I adopted my first dog, but that didn't stop me from blubbering like a baby!

When her parents take Luna the stuffed dog out of her arms and replace it with a real puppy, this sweet little girl can't control her emotions.

video-player-present

Read More: This Grandma's Reaction To A Present Might Just Be The Happiest Moment Ever

What a precious way to start a new friendship! Don't forget to spread the love by sharing this heartwarming video with your friends and family.