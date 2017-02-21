I can't imagine how frightening it would be to get trapped underground for a few hours, let alone for a whole week.
But a three-month-old puppy recently endured 10 days inside a 200-foot-deep borehole well in Beykoz, Turkey. There's no question that the poor thing would have died if passersby hadn't heard it whimpering and called emergency crews for help.
A group of local firefighters and animal rescue organizations came and set up a climate tent and a heating system to protect the puppy from the elements until they could get him out. It isn't clear how he got there in the first place.
After lowering a camera into the narrow hole, they saw that he was still alive.