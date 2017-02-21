Ad Blocker Detected

This Dog Was Stuck Underground For Over A Week Before Firefighters Saved Him

FEBRUARY 21, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

I can't imagine how frightening it would be to get trapped underground for a few hours, let alone for a whole week.

But a three-month-old puppy recently endured 10 days inside a 200-foot-deep borehole well in Beykoz, Turkey. There's no question that the poor thing would have died if passersby hadn't heard it whimpering and called emergency crews for help.

A group of local firefighters and animal rescue organizations came and set up a climate tent and a heating system to protect the puppy from the elements until they could get him out. It isn't clear how he got there in the first place.

Facebook / İstanbul İtfaiyesi

After lowering a camera into the narrow hole, they saw that he was still alive.

Facebook / İstanbul İtfaiyesi

They were able to lower him food, but getting the little one out was another matter entirely. They spent 10 days trying various methods, but none of them worked.

Facebook / İstanbul İtfaiyesi

