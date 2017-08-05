Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Mom Was Horrified When She Saw What Was On The Roof After Her Son Fell Off

AUGUST 5, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

A couple of weeks ago, Julie Loyd found herself in a living nightmare when her nine-year-old son, Jack, fell off the roof of her Oxford, Ohio, home.

"When he fell he landed on the big bar that goes around the trampoline that holds the springs, and he did some serious damage," she told WLWT. "(When) I found him, he was laying on the trampoline and he was already sort of white. He was frothing at the mouth, he was just screaming, he couldn't move." While the situation was already horrifying enough for Loyd as she feared for her little boy's life, it was made even more disturbing by the fact that it hadn't been an accident. A 12-year-old boy had pushed Jack off.

Jack had to be taken by helicopter to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital and Medical Center, where he was immediately rushed into surgery. He had four broken ribs and a torn pancreas. Doctors also had to remove his spleen and left kidney. "They lost him twice on the operating table," Loyd said.

Jack had to be taken by helicopter to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital and Medical Center, where he was immediately rushed into surgery. He had four broken ribs and a torn pancreas. Doctors also had to remove his spleen and left kidney. "They lost him twice on the operating table," Loyd <a href="http://www.wlwt.com/article/police-12-year-old-charged-after-pushing-child-off-roof/10374448" target="_blank">said</a>.

GoFundMe / Expenses and Transportation Cost

After surviving his surgery and being put into a medically-induced coma for three days, Jack thankfully started to recover.

After surviving his surgery and being put into a medically-induced coma for three days, Jack thankfully started to recover.

GoFundMe / Expenses and Transportation Cost

He even got well enough to go home on July 31!

He even got well enough to go home on July 31!

Facebook / Julie Egerton Loyd

Trending Now

Watch The Moment This Woman Sings For The First Time Since Getting Hearing Aids

Trending Now

This Guy's Employees Of The Week Are Way Cuter (And Fuzzier) Than You'd Expect

Load another article