Watching A Pet Python Taking A Bubble Bath Is Oddly Cute

If you're a pet parent, you're used to scrubbing down your furry companions on a regular basis. But have you ever run a bubble bath for a huge python?
For one snake owner in Germany, keeping a large, yellow reptile clean doesn't differ much from bathing a dog...except the growing need for a bigger tub. Sounds a little scary, right? Well, you'll probably be surprised to find that watching a python's bathtime is much more pleasant than you'd expect.
Just like with a dog, she had to coax (or rather, drag) her serpent friend into the water.
The big girl looked pretty adorable covered in bubbles -- so much so that her mom couldn't resist booping her on the nose.
Does it get much more relaxing than this?
Watch as the cold-blooded cutie enjoys a nice, warm bath.
(via Daily Mail)