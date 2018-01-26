Ad Blocker Detected

Watching A Pet Python Taking A Bubble Bath Is Oddly Cute

JANUARY 26, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
If you're a pet parent, you're used to scrubbing down your furry companions on a regular basis. But have you ever run a bubble bath for a huge python?

For one snake owner in Germany, keeping a large, yellow reptile clean doesn't differ much from bathing a dog...except the growing need for a bigger tub. Sounds a little scary, right? Well, you'll probably be surprised to find that watching a python's bathtime is much more pleasant than you'd expect.

Just like with a dog, she had to coax (or rather, drag) her serpent friend into the water.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

The big girl looked pretty adorable covered in bubbles -- so much so that her mom couldn't resist booping her on the nose.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

Does it get much more relaxing than this?

Screenshot / Daily Mail

Watch as the cold-blooded cutie enjoys a nice, warm bath.

(via Daily Mail)

I couldn't imagine sharing my home with a python this big, let alone bathing or feeding one! Still, I have to admit that they can be a lot cuter than I give them credit for.

