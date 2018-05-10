Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Queen Elizabeth Names Her Successor Following Her 92nd Birthday

MAY 10, 2018
LIFE

Queen Elizabeth II, who just turned 92 on Saturday, made a very important announcement following the big day.

The queen has named her son and heir, Prince Charles, 69, to take on the role of leadership of the Commonwealth. The Prince will be the queen’s successor, representing roughly one-third of the world’s population in a mostly symbolic manner.

The queen and her family hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Buckingham Palace, the first time the meeting took place in Britain for 20 years. It was seen as a chance to reconnect with former British colonies and revitalize the loose alliance of 53 Commonwealth countries ahead of Brexit.

"It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations and will decide that one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949," the queen said at the formal opening of the meeting.

"It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations and will decide that one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949," the queen said at the formal opening of the meeting.

Facebook / HM Queen Elizabeth ll

The Prince was happy to accept the role as leader of the Commonwealth of Nations, which comprises former territories of the British Empire all over the world.

The Prince was happy to accept the role as leader of the Commonwealth of Nations, which comprises former territories of the British Empire all over the world.

Facebook / HM Queen Elizabeth ll

Watch as Queen Elizabeth II names her successor in the footage below.

video-player-present

(via So Share This)

"For my part, the Commonwealth has been a fundamental feature of my life for as long as I can remember," said Prince Charles. What do you think about the queen's decision?

Trending Now

Shocking Video Shows Why You Shouldn't Treat Elephants Like Playthings

Trending Now

What Started As A Relaxing Boat Ride Ended With An Amazing Wildlife Rescue

Load another article