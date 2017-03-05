Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

While most of us are familiar with the kangaroo, there’s another marsupial in the land Down Under that gives roos an adorable run for their money.

Known as one of the friendliest animals in the world, the inquisitive quokka doesn't make a habit of making enemies. Quokkas are also known to get quite chummy with curious humans and aren’t above posing for a quokka selfie or two!

Quokkas are always ready to say cheese!

Read More: This Cat Does The Silliest Thing When He's 'Hunting' Birds

But why stop at just one quokka when you can have more?

These little guys are so cute and cuddly, you’ll easily forget all the world’s troubles.

But while all quokkas are relatively friendly, this one is a cut above the rest!

Campbell Jones was out for an afternoon bike ride with his girlfriend when they came across an adorable quokka that instantly fell in love with the 21-year-old man. After stopping to get a quick picture with the tiny critter, Jones made an attempt to hop back on his bike and continue about his day. The quokka had other plans.

This overly friendly quokka greeted Jones with open arms and it was love at first sight.

But when Jones tried to ride away, the quokka chased after him in an attempt to win back his new best friend.

When asked why the quokka was drawn to him, Jones was quick to joke, “My good looks I think.”

(via Bored Panda)

Read More: You Don't Know Happiness Until You See A Slow Loris Eating A Banana

Sadly, the quokka is still considered vulnerable according to the endangered species list. Share the story of this lovable nugget if you want to see these cuties make a strong comeback!