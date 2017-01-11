One of the funniest things I've learned as a dog parent is that you never know how they'll react to certain sights.

Whenever I take my dogs to the park, my Labrador mix never fails to bark at any tall man wearing a hat. I obviously have no idea what motivates this behavior, but it's pretty hilarious to watch. I'm fairly certain that the dog owner below gets just as much entertainment out of his pup's reaction to his new toy.

Filipe Castro Matos from Lisbon, Portugal, recently made a remote-controlled R2-D2 robot because he's a huge fan of Star Wars. He thought that his dog Uva would enjoy playing with it, too, but that definitely wasn't the case when she came face-to-face with the little bot.



"Get away from me, robotic spawn of Satan!"

Something tells me that one day, these two will get along just fine. Be sure to share this with all the Star Wars fans in your life!