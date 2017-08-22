Ad Blocker Detected

Mama Rabbit Takes On Something Scary To Save Her Baby From A Predator

AUGUST 22, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Moms will do anything to protect their kids, even those in the animal kingdom.

We see stories all the time about mama bears getting between their kids and something dangerous that wants to hurt them. It's awe-inspiring how much animal instincts play a role in protecting babies.

A video recently caught a snake out and about trying to take a bite of a baby rabbit, but once Mom realized what was happening, that snake got the shock of its life.

A snake snuck up behind this baby bunny and opened its mouth wide. It struck and latched on tight.

Screenshot DailyMail

It began to constrict around the baby, which was frantically trying to get away. But help was on the way!

Screenshot DailyMail

Momma rabbit steps in biting and clawing at the snake, allowing the tiny one to get free.

Screenshot DailyMail

Watch the entire daring rescue below!

Wow! Good job, Mom! That creepy crawly won't be coming back for seconds any time soon, that's for sure.

