They Couldn't Figure Out What A Man Was Pulling From The Fire. Then They Saw This.

You may have heard by now about the wildfires in California that threaten millions of lives.

The fire, which is affecting people in Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Diego counties, continues to rage as firefighters attempt to contain it. Due to strong winds and other factors, the wildfire is proving especially difficult to fight. There is good news, however, as certain parts of the affected areas are beginning to come under control once again.

In addition to affecting people, the wildfires are also consuming the natural environment, leaving animals stranded and fleeing for cover. One man pulled over on the side of the road when he saw an animal in distress, and ultimately he saved its life.

People began filming him at first because they had no idea what he was doing, but the sweet moment among the chaos was captured. The man has declined to be interviewed.

Witnesses say this man pulled over to save a wild rabbit from flames along Highway 1 in Southern California as the massive #ThomasFire spreads toward Santa Barbara County. https://t.co/gGqzZlGfqT pic.twitter.com/3MT8IvV91d — ABC News (@ABC) December 7, 2017

What a kind soul. The wildfire situation in California is dire and millions are affected. It's the season for giving, so if you want to help, donate to one of these charities.