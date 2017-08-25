This Raccoon Was Nervous About Swimming, So Its Cute Dog Friend Decided To Help

Dogs are pretty much the best because they'll do anything for their owners and friends, including being fiercely loyal, rescuing people and other animals from danger, and in this critter's case, even giving them rides!
When a raccoon wanted to take a dip in a swimming pool, the little cutie didn't seem so sure of its ability to stay afloat -- but with encouragement from its dog friend, it jumped into the water and started swimming.
That's when the sweet pooch decided to give his buddy a lift.
take a little time out of your day to watch this 🐾 pic.twitter.com/ugIzrzqHTk— c8ybug (@_CaitlynNicole_) August 21, 2017