This Raccoon Was Nervous About Swimming, So Its Cute Dog Friend Decided To Help

AUGUST 25, 2017
LIFE

Dogs are pretty much the best because they'll do anything for their owners and friends, including being fiercely loyal, rescuing people and other animals from danger, and in this critter's case, even giving them rides!

When a raccoon wanted to take a dip in a swimming pool, the little cutie didn't seem so sure of its ability to stay afloat -- but with encouragement from its dog friend, it jumped into the water and started swimming.

That's when the sweet pooch decided to give his buddy a lift.

They're so adorable together. That's what friends are for, I guess!

