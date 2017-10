Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Raccoons have earned themselves the nickname "trash panda."

More often than not, raccoons can be found rummaging through people's garbage and knocking over trash cans in search of leftovers. They're wild animals, and many people consider them to be a nuisance.

One family of raccoons in Montreal, Canada, however, has found a more sophisticated way to get what they want. They've resorted to begging. And it seems like they're funny and cute enough to pull it off.

The tourists here are falling for it hook, line, and sinker. Don't try this with the critters at home!

video-player-present

Okay, so it's probably not a great idea to hand-feed wild animals, but I can see why it's hard for anyone to resist!