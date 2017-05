When people traveling in Toronto's Pearson Airport were making their way through the baggage claim area, they had no idea at first that they were entertaining a furry intruder.

The passengers had just landed and were looking for their luggage when they spotted an oddly calm raccoon that was casually hanging out in the ceiling and observing all the humans as they walked by. But when wildlife officials came to relocate the curious little guy, he was nowhere to be found.

Watch this cutie as he settles in to enjoy some nice people watching. He's too funny!

Though it took a day, officials eventually caught up with the airport fugitive and released him back into the wild. Share if you wish something this interesting would happen to you when you're flying!