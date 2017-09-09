Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

It Appears That This Guy's In The Pool With His Dogs, But Take A Closer Look

SEPTEMBER 9, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Now that summer's winding down and the hottest months are behind us, it's a great time for people to enjoy some last-minute swimming before those cool temperatures set in.

One man in Orange Park, Florida, recently took a dip with a couple of furry friends. He and his wife share their home (and pool) with adorable two-year-old raccoon brothers, Waylon and Willie.

These raccoons are a bit on the chubby side, so Vicki and her husband like to take them into the pool for a little exercise.

These raccoons are a bit on the chubby side, so Vicki and her husband like to take them into the pool for a little exercise.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

And clearly, they're more than happy with paddling around!

And clearly, they're more than happy with paddling around!

Screenshot / Daily Mail

Check them out as they enjoy a nice swim below.

(via Daily Mail)

Aww! Those little paws paddling in the water are too adorable.

Giphy

Trending Now

This Soap Company Is Doing Something Sassy And Hilarious To Attract Buyers

Trending Now

He Heard Noises In The Attic. What He Caught On Film Left His Family Terrified.

Load another article