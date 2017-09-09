It Appears That This Guy's In The Pool With His Dogs, But Take A Closer Look

Now that summer's winding down and the hottest months are behind us, it's a great time for people to enjoy some last-minute swimming before those cool temperatures set in.
One man in Orange Park, Florida, recently took a dip with a couple of furry friends. He and his wife share their home (and pool) with adorable two-year-old raccoon brothers, Waylon and Willie.
These raccoons are a bit on the chubby side, so Vicki and her husband like to take them into the pool for a little exercise.
And clearly, they're more than happy with paddling around!
Check them out as they enjoy a nice swim below.
(via Daily Mail)