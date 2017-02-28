Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

After a hard night of work, the last thing a parent wants to deal with is a crying baby at home.

But with no concept of time or other people's needs, these bundles of joy bring as much love as they do stress to parents after long days at work. While most moms and dads learn to overcome the late nights and constant attention needed by their small children, others fall short.

One Tennessee man is facing felony charges after he came home from work and did the unthinkable to his own child.

When 46-year-old Cornelio Hunt arrived home from work after 2 a.m., he quickly became upset when he discovered his wife was up with the couple’s son who was crying.







Without giving it a second thought, Hunt walked over to the crying child and began smacking his legs. Hunt then went to fetch an old rag and placed it inside the baby’s mouth before taping his mouth shut to prevent it from falling out.







Despite his wife’s pleadings to take the child to another room to calm him down, Hunt refused and began carrying around him by his ankles.







When the mother tried to interfere with her husband’s abuse, he threatened her, claiming he would abuse her just like the baby.







At the first available chance, she grabbed the baby and left.







He was taken to a nearby medical clinic for examination. The father was later arrested and is facing felony charges of child abuse, neglect, and domestic assault.







(via Mommy Page and The Leaf-Chronicle)

No matter how stressed out your home life and work life become, share if you agree that there’s no need to let the stresses at work effect your home life or put your child in danger.