These 17 DIY Rain Gutter Projects Are Adorable, Genius, And Functional

JANUARY 7, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
See more stories..

Rain gutters are an essential part of keeping any house safe and dry.

What you may not know, however, is that there are so many other uses for them that have nothing to do with withstanding the elements. Creative and inventive people looking for storage solutions or fun for their kids have used rain gutters in truly amazing ways, and we want to share 17 of those DIY projects with you. Maybe you'll even get inspired next time you have to replace your gutters!

Click the links in the headings below for more details.

1. Rain gutters are the perfect size for storing spools of ribbon.

Rain gutters are the perfect size for <a href="http://vintagechichome.blogspot.com/2011/09/ribbon-storage-solution-guttering.html" target="_blank">storing spools of ribbon</a>.

Vintage Chic Home

2. You can also store thread on rain gutter shelves. Time to upgrade that craft room!

You can also store thread on <a href="http://ladycreate-a-lot.blogspot.com/2011/03/thread-storage.html" target="_blank">rain gutter shelves</a>. Time to upgrade that craft room!

Lady Create-a-Lot

3. Create the perfect outdoor cooler to keep your beverages icy cold.

Create the perfect <a href="http://www.thekitchn.com/outdoor-diy-wine-cooler-idea-a-picnic-table-with-a-wine-gutter-169948" target="_blank">outdoor cooler</a> to keep your beverages icy cold.

The Kitchn

4. Tired of looking at all those cords under your desk? Manage them with a rain gutter.

Tired of looking at all those cords under your desk? <a href="http://www.onecrazyhouse.com/rain-gutter-ideas/" target="_blank">Manage them</a> with a rain gutter.

One Crazy House

5. It can be hard to fit kids' books on regular bookshelves because of their varying sizes and shapes. Rain gutters are the perfect storage solution.

It can be hard to fit kids' books on regular bookshelves because of their varying sizes and shapes. Rain gutters are the perfect <a href="http://www.onecrazyhouse.com/rain-gutter-ideas/" target="_blank">storage solution</a>.

One Crazy House

6. Whether your garden is big or small, these tiered planters are beautiful and functional.

Whether your garden is big or small, these <a href="http://www.onecrazyhouse.com/rain-gutter-ideas/" target="_blank">tiered planters</a> are beautiful and functional.

One Crazy House

7. Go for an amazing centerpiece by using a rain gutter on your table. This would be perfect for a rustic wedding!

Go for an amazing <a href="https://melodybrook.files.wordpress.com/2013/08/20130807-153143.jpg" target="_blank">centerpiece</a> by using a rain gutter on your table. This would be perfect for a rustic wedding!

Melody Brook

8. Kids will have hours of fun racing soap boats in rain gutters. Just add water.

Kids will have hours of fun racing <a href="http://www.iheartnaptime.net/soap-boat/" target="_blank">soap boats</a> in rain gutters. Just add water.

i heart naptime

9. If your garage is a mess, these DIY shelves can help you tidy up.

If your garage is a mess, these <a href="http://anyonecandecorate.blogspot.com/2013/08/recently-as-i-was-browsing-on-pinterest.html" target="_blank">DIY shelves</a> can help you tidy up.

Anyone Can Decorate

10. I bet any kid's birthday party would be made a thousand times better by this ice cream sundae trough.

I bet any kid's birthday party would be made a thousand times better by this <a href="http://www.purplechocolathome.com/2010/07/pigs-trough-for-crowd.html" target="_blank">ice cream sundae trough</a>.

Purple Chocolate Home

Just wash it off with the hose afterward! Very little cleanup.

11. Deck out your backyard with a ball run that will keep the kids entertained for hours.

Deck out your backyard with a <a href="http://learningthroughtheclutter.blogspot.ca/2012/04/backyard-ball-run.html" target="_blank">ball run</a> that will keep the kids entertained for hours.

Learning Through The Clutter

12. Amp up your toy car ramp by adding a rain gutter!

Amp up your <a href="http://frugalfun4boys.com/2013/05/28/cardboard-box-jump-for-hot-wheels-cars/" target="_blank">toy car ramp</a> by adding a rain gutter!

Frugal Fun 4 Boys

13. Squirt bottle races are just another way to make rain gutters the life of the party.

<a href="http://mymixofsix.blogspot.com/2010/08/run-in.html" target="_blank">Squirt bottle races</a> are just another way to make rain gutters the life of the party.

My Mix Of Six

14. Lay a rain gutter across the sandbox for an added layer of fun.

Lay a rain gutter <a href="http://teaching2and3yearolds.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/10/sand-1.jpg" target="_blank">across the sandbox</a> for an added layer of fun.

Teaching 2 and 3 Year Olds

15. This shoe rack barely takes up any space and will keep the clutter off the floor.

This <a href="http://www.onecrazyhouse.com/rain-gutter-ideas/" target="_blank">shoe rack</a> barely takes up any space and will keep the clutter off the floor.

One Crazy House

16. Use rain gutters to make smooth edges on the lawn and create decorative space along the sidewalk.

Use rain gutters to make smooth edges on the lawn and create <a href="http://www.flufflefritz.com/2009/06/garden-design-inspiration.html" target="_blank">decorative space</a> along the sidewalk.

fluffle fritz

17. This is just amazing. Take gardening to new heights with a rain gutter tree planter.

This is just amazing. Take gardening to new heights with a rain <a href="http://www.gardenbytes.com/2012/08/discovery.html" target="_blank">gutter tree planter</a>.

Garden Bytes

So many of these are amazing solutions if you don't have much space. Any home could use more rain gutters! SHARE this with the crafty people in your life who would love to try a few projects out!

