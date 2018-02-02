Ad Blocker Detected

Magical Video Shows Humpback Whale Shooting A Rainbow Out Of Its Blowhole

FEBRUARY 2, 2018  —  By Matt Davidson  
Matt Davidson
As Judy Garland famously sang in "The Wizard of Oz," "Somewhere over the rainbow skies are blue and the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true." Well if that's the case, this rainbow-spreading creature is about to make a whole lot of people happy.

Off the coast of Newport Beach, California, a humpback whale was captured creating his own rainbows by spraying salt water into the air. The whale doesn't just produce one rainbow but shoots out multiple moments of happiness in the short but adorable clip.

If you need me, I'll be watching this on a loop.

I wonder if there was a pot of gold on the other end of that thing.

