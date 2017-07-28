Road Trip From Hell Forces Russian Driver Through Cloud Of Swarming Locusts

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

According to the book of Revelation, a swarm of locusts will come out of a smoke-filled pit and wreak havoc on those not marked by the seal of God.

But while the end of days might not be upon us just yet, it’s safe to say that one guy in Russia must've seriously pissed off the guy upstairs. While driving through Russia’s Tarumovsky District, the driver had to come to a complete stop after a swarming cloud of locusts left him unable to navigate the road ahead. It really is a sight to behold.

The locust infestation has forced the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to declare a state of emergency in the region.

I can’t even begin to imagine how this sounded from inside the car. Here’s hoping he knows of an excellent car wash!