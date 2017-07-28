Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Road Trip From Hell Forces Russian Driver Through Cloud Of Swarming Locusts

JULY 28, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

According to the book of Revelation, a swarm of locusts will come out of a smoke-filled pit and wreak havoc on those not marked by the seal of God.

But while the end of days might not be upon us just yet, it’s safe to say that one guy in Russia must've seriously pissed off the guy upstairs. While driving through Russia’s Tarumovsky District, the driver had to come to a complete stop after a swarming cloud of locusts left him unable to navigate the road ahead. It really is a sight to behold.

The locust infestation has forced the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to declare a state of emergency in the region.

(Via Daily Mail)

I can’t even begin to imagine how this sounded from inside the car. Here’s hoping he knows of an excellent car wash!

Trending Now

The Story Behind This Girl's Performance Is Something No Kid Should Have To Face

Trending Now

Bear Crashes This Family's Pool To Try And Beat The Heat

Load another article