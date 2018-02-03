They Poured Colored Water Into Thousands Of Cups And Created Something Gorgeous

Today, 844 million people around the world are living without access to safe water, and every 90 seconds, a child dies from a water-related disease.

Many of us can't even fathom what life is like for these people, as we've never had to question where our water is coming from, let alone spend hours walking each day to collect it for our families. Canadian artist Serge Belo was shocked when he first saw the statistics associated with the global water crisis -- so much so that he was inspired to raise awareness by creating the world’s largest water mosaic in 2013.

With the help of the nonprofit organization ONE DROP, Belo, along with 100 volunteers, filled 66,000 biodegradable cups with 15,000 liters of rainwater.







And with 1 kilogram of vegetable dye, they created different colors to simulate impurities found in water all over the planet.







It took them 62 hours to put together the final image, which covered 3,600 square feet.







Watch the process and check out the beautiful result, named "66,000 -- A Water Mosaic With A Cause" below.

Belo says the mosaic represented "the necessity of water, even before birth, for each living person . . . it is a powerful image that anyone can relate to." You can find more of his work on Facebook and his website.