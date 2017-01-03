On August 11, 1976, Randall Park Mall opened its doors in North Randall, Ohio, becoming the largest mall in the world.

Built on the old site of the Randall Race Track, the mall was an impressive two million square feet. Though North Randall's population was just 1,500, the mall's employee population reached 5,000 when it first opened. The place was filled with people at its peak, but it became an eerie ghost of itself years later.

Because of falling sales in a number of its stores, the mall was eventually closed in 2009. What remained until its demolition in 2014 were unsettling reminders of the Christmas holiday, when it was full of life.

Our friends at Antiquity Echoes had the pleasure of exploring the massive building and taking incredible photographs before it was torn down. To them, it looked as if it had been abandoned for decades rather that just a few years.

The parking lot was packed with cars in the 1970s, but the only thing that they saw in the forgotten area was grass poking up through cracks in the pavement.

During the mall's heyday, you wouldn't have been able to move very far without bumping into another person. The space was filled with the sounds of its crowds.