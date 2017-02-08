Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

14 Times Random Cats Have Made Themselves At Home In People's Houses

FEBRUARY 8, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Cats are known for doing pretty much whatever they desire in life.

Unlike dogs, who just crave all of our love, cats are in it for themselves. If we didn't feed or pet them, they'd probably turn on us. And some feline friends can be downright pushy when it comes to getting what they want. People everywhere, for example, have found unexpected kitties in their houses, and it's absolutely hilarious.

The 14 cats below know just how to break into someone's home and curl up on the couch like it belongs to them.

1. "Came home. This is not my cat. We were both surprised." - anonymous

"Came home. This is not my cat. We were both surprised." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/2nismu/came_home_this_is_not_my_cat_we_were_both/" target="_blank">anonymous</a>

Reddit

2. "Came home to this. I don't own a cat." - P3rc0sk1 (This one came with a bundle of kittens!)

"Came home to this. I don't own a cat." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/aww/comments/2iv4c7/came_home_to_this_i_dont_own_a_cat/" target="_blank">P3rc0sk1</a> (This one came with a bundle of kittens!)

Reddit / P3rc0sk1

3. "So I walked into the kitchen at 5:30am and saw this in the sink... This is not my cat..." - Imdrobvious

"So I walked into the kitchen at 5:30am and saw this in the sink... This is not my cat..." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/15jrds/so_i_walked_into_the_kitchen_at_530am_and_saw/" target="_blank">Imdrobvious</a>

Reddit / Imdrobvious

4. "I don't own a cat..." - BustyCharms

"I don't own a cat..." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/aww/comments/2t8ou1/i_dont_own_a_cat/" target="_blank">BustyCharms</a>

Reddit / BustyCharms

5. "Tried to call my cat to the backdoor by shaking treats. This is not my cat." - KhaleesiDaenerys

"Tried to call my cat to the backdoor by shaking treats. This is not my cat." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/aww/comments/336s4e/tried_to_call_my_cat_to_the_back_door_by_shaking/" target="_blank">KhaleesiDaenerys</a>

Reddit / KhaleesiDaenerys

6. "We don't own a cat." - obi_wan_malarkey

"We don't own a cat." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/1zu4yd/we_dont_own_a_cat/" target="_blank">obi_wan_malarkey</a>

Reddit / obi_wan_malarkey

7. "I don't have a cat." - I_LIVE_ON_THE_SUN

"I don't have a cat." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/pics/comments/25t784/i_dont_have_a_cat/" target="_blank">I_LIVE_ON_THE_SUN</a>

Reddit / I_LIVE_ON_THE_SUN

Read More: If You Scratch This Cat's Back, It Has The Best Reaction -- I Can't Stop Laughing!

8. "I do not own a cat..." - ilorah (Even our cars aren't safe!)

"I do not own a cat..." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/38ty1v/i_do_not_own_a_cat/" target="_blank">ilorah</a> (Even our cars aren't safe!)

Reddit / ilorah

9. "Got home from work and fell asleep. Woke up with this guy on my lap. I don't have a cat." - cdupree1

"Got home from work and fell asleep. Woke up with this guy on my lap. I don't have a cat." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/aww/comments/1i4sf8/got_home_from_work_and_fell_asleep_woke_up_with/" target="_blank">cdupree1</a>

Reddit / cdupree1

10. "Looked down aaaaaaaand I don't have a cat." - proamoreromae

"Looked down aaaaaaaand I don't have a cat." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/aww/comments/10gnos/looked_down_aaaaaaaand_i_dont_have_a_cat/" target="_blank">proamoreromae</a>

Reddit / proamoreromae

11. "Went to use the bathroom. We don't own a cat." - romophobic

"Went to use the bathroom. We don't own a cat." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/aww/comments/3aqgm8/went_to_use_the_bathroom_we_dont_own_a_cat/" target="_blank">romophobic</a>

Reddit / romophobic

12. "Walked into my kitchen to find this. As a side note, we don't have a cat..." - sweetsweetm

"Walked into my kitchen to find this. As a side note, we don't have a cat..." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/ycd3x/walked_into_my_kitchen_to_find_this_as_a_side/" target="_blank">sweetsweetm</a>

Reddit / sweetsweetm

13. "I walked into the garage yesterday and found this... we don't own a cat." - DavyJonesLocker

"I walked into the garage yesterday and found this... we don't own a cat." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/1hpnag/i_walked_into_my_garage_yesterday_and_found_this/" target="_blank">DavyJonesLocker</a>

Reddit / DavyJonesLocker

Read More: 26 Cats Who Chose THE Most Inconvenient Places To Take Their Naps

14. "Was woken up at 2.45 this morning by this asshole... I don't own a cat... Is this how you get a cat?" - About9Bushmen

"Was woken up at 2.45 this morning by this asshole... I don't own a cat... Is this how you get a cat?" - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/aww/comments/5rt5iw/was_woken_up_at_245_this_morning_by_this_asshole/" target="_blank">About9Bushmen</a><a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/aww/comments/5rt5iw/was_woken_up_at_245_this_morning_by_this_asshole/" target="_blank"></a>

Reddit / About9Bushmen

In some cases, you don't adopt a cat -- a cat adopts you! Share these funny photos with the cat lovers you know, and maybe even the cat haters...just in case they ever find themselves in a similar situation.

Trending Now

They Were Just Driving Through A Wooded Area When Nature Started Getting Crazy

Trending Now

New Study Reveals Your Pet's Veterinarian May Be At Risk For Mental Health Issues

These Parents Were Found High On Drugs While Dropping Their Kids Off At School

What He Was Caught Trying To Steal Will Shock You (And Maybe Gross You Out)

This Tiny Tyke Loves Butter So Much, She Covers Her Whole Body With It

28 Parenting Tips You'll Want To Start Using ASAP

Man Spots A Head Sticking Out Of A Storm Drain And Welcomes Two New Family Members

When This Toddler Meets His Brother For The First Time, He Has The Sweetest Reaction

No Time To Read? No Problem -- Classics In 140 Characters Or Less Are Here To Help!

This Cutie's Been Through So Much, But It Doesn't Stop Her From Having Fun

This Mom Became A Hero When Her Newborn Needed Her Most, But She Paid A Price

Say Goodbye To Your Stuffy Nose With These Two Genius Health Hacks

This Dog Is Sticking To His Bedtime Routine No Matter How Tired He Gets
Submit Content

Load another article