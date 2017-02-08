Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Cats are known for doing pretty much whatever they desire in life.

Unlike dogs, who just crave all of our love, cats are in it for themselves. If we didn't feed or pet them, they'd probably turn on us. And some feline friends can be downright pushy when it comes to getting what they want. People everywhere, for example, have found unexpected kitties in their houses, and it's absolutely hilarious.

The 14 cats below know just how to break into someone's home and curl up on the couch like it belongs to them.

1. "Came home. This is not my cat. We were both surprised." - anonymous







2. "Came home to this. I don't own a cat." - P3rc0sk1 (This one came with a bundle of kittens!)







3. "So I walked into the kitchen at 5:30am and saw this in the sink... This is not my cat..." - Imdrobvious







4. "I don't own a cat..." - BustyCharms







5. "Tried to call my cat to the backdoor by shaking treats. This is not my cat." - KhaleesiDaenerys







6. "We don't own a cat." - obi_wan_malarkey







7. "I don't have a cat." - I_LIVE_ON_THE_SUN







8. "I do not own a cat..." - ilorah (Even our cars aren't safe!)







9. "Got home from work and fell asleep. Woke up with this guy on my lap. I don't have a cat." - cdupree1







10. "Looked down aaaaaaaand I don't have a cat." - proamoreromae







11. "Went to use the bathroom. We don't own a cat." - romophobic







12. "Walked into my kitchen to find this. As a side note, we don't have a cat..." - sweetsweetm







13. "I walked into the garage yesterday and found this... we don't own a cat." - DavyJonesLocker







14. "Was woken up at 2.45 this morning by this asshole... I don't own a cat... Is this how you get a cat?" - About9Bushmen







In some cases, you don't adopt a cat -- a cat adopts you! Share these funny photos with the cat lovers you know, and maybe even the cat haters...just in case they ever find themselves in a similar situation.