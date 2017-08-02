Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Flagged Down A Man After She Was Raped. Then Something Horrific Took Place.

AUGUST 2, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

On July 25, a 14-year-old girl was walking with a friend to the Witton railway station in Birmingham, England. Not long after they arrived, she was raped.

According to detectives, the two were approached by a man in his late 20s at the station, who led the 14-year-old away from her friend and into a secluded part of the station sometime after 7 p.m. He sexually assaulted her there, which was horrifying enough -- but the girl was traumatized again when the person she thought would help raped her as well.

After the first assault, the teen left the station around 2 a.m. and flagged down a man driving a passing car.

After the first assault, the teen left the station around 2 a.m. and flagged down a man driving a passing car.

Wikipedia

But after she got inside the vehicle, she was sexually assaulted a second time by the driver.

But after she got inside the vehicle, she was sexually assaulted a second time by the driver.

Twitter / Man in Black‏

Police have launched a manhunt for the two offenders and have since arrested 27-year-old Khurram Rahi, the man responsible for the first attack. They're still looking for the second man, who is described as thick set and about five feet six inches tall with large biceps.

Police have launched a manhunt for the two offenders and have since arrested 27-year-old Khurram Rahi, the man responsible for the first attack. They're still looking for the second man, who is described as thick set and about five feet six inches tall with large biceps.

Flickr / Kieran

(via The Guardian and Express)

We sincerely hope the other man is caught and arrested so both can be punished for their horrific crimes against this young girl. Anyone in the U.K. with information is being asked to text 61016 or call 0800 405040, quoting reference 65 of 07/26/2017. You can also call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 0800 555111.

Trending Now

Ballet Is Beautiful And All, But The Way Dancers Bend Their Feet Is So Freaky

Trending Now

Everything About This Island For Sale Seems Amazing...Except For The Murder

Load another article