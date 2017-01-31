Dog Saves His Friend From River Rapids...Well, Unless You Look At It Another Way

There are tons of stories about dogs saving people and other animals, but have you ever wondered if any of these situations were just lucky coincidences?

One pup is currently getting a lot of attention for rescuing a buddy in need, but whether his intention was to actually save the other dog or not is up for debate. Either way, I think we can agree that his actions were heroic.



While these two pups were playing with their owners in the Yuspe River in Córdoba, Argentina, one of them got pulled down a small rapid. Luckily, the other pooch didn't hesitate to pull his companion out -- though it's very possible that he was more interested in a stick than anything else.

Yeah, I'd put my money on the stick.

