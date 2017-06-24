Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Sometimes the most adorable friendships are the ones you'd least expect.

And when a tiny rodent made its way into a monkey enclosure, it quickly made best friends with four monkeys that would make even the rat pack jealous.

There’s no intimidation here! The friendly primates can be seen petting the rat’s head and pulling on its tail in a playful manner while the rodent scurries around looking for food, as rodents do.

But wait...did the rat just bail when it was full? Damn. Maybe their friendship wasn't so cute after all.

