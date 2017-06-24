Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Rat Got More Than It Bargained For When It Snuck Into A Monkey Enclosure

JUNE 24, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Sometimes the most adorable friendships are the ones you'd least expect.

And when a tiny rodent made its way into a monkey enclosure, it quickly made best friends with four monkeys that would make even the rat pack jealous.

There’s no intimidation here! The friendly primates can be seen petting the rat’s head and pulling on its tail in a playful manner while the rodent scurries around looking for food, as rodents do.

But wait...did the rat just bail when it was full? Damn. Maybe their friendship wasn't so cute after all.

(Via Daily Mail)

Share this if you, like the rat, value food over basically anything else.

Trending Now

This Body Artist's Incredible Paintings Will Really Get Under Your Skin

Trending Now

Horrible Dad Grabbed Hot Sauce And Did Something Awful To His Two-Month-Old Baby

Load another article