You've Seen These Paintings Before, But There's Something Funny Going On Here

OCTOBER 3, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

Historical paintings capture cultures much different than what we're used to, so it's interesting to imagine how the figures portrayed back then would interact with people of the modern age.

Self-described re-imaginer Hazal Yalım is very interested in what they call reuniting the past and present. After watching a scene from the movie "Night at the Museum," in which a previously lifeless figure of a neanderthal comes to life and starts listening to music on an iPod, they were inspired to create strange yet hilarious scenes juxtaposing classical art with gifs of pop culture icons we know and love today.

Check out a few of our favorites and be sure to press play on each video!

(via BoredPanda)

These are way too funny. Be sure to check out more of Yalım's amusing work on Instagram.

