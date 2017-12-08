Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

20 Parents Share What Kids' Names Would Be If They Were Based On Their Conception

DECEMBER 8, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

People decide to have children for all kinds of reasons.

Honestly, wanting to love and care for another human being should be the only reason, but because we live in reality, that's not always the case. That's why one mom decided to post on Twitter the hilarious suggestion that we should name kids after how and/or why they were conceived.

"If we named kids after the reason we had them, it'd be like, 'Hey Marital Problems stop hitting Broken Condom I'm trying to put Hennessy down for a nap,'" she wrote. Other parents followed suit, and the result is some hilarious alternative names for kiddos based on how they were brought into the world. Here are 20 of the best.

(via BoredPanda)

OMG! This is too funny. What would your kids be named if they were named after the way they came to be? You have to tell us; sound off in the comments!

Trending Now

Gut-Wrenching Footage Shows Abandoned Baby Being Rescued From Plastic Bag

Trending Now

This Teen Learned The Hard Way That Messing With Wild Animals Is A Bad Idea

His Girlfriend Of Two Years Had No Idea About His Wife. Then She Went Missing.

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

This Boat Captain Did Something Amazing To Rescue A Bear From Drowning

She Thought She Was Just Playing A Video Game, But What She Saw On Screen Would Change Her Life

Does Your Birth Month Affect Your Life? One Study Found This May Be The Case

What Happened To This Little Boy Will Make You Reconsider Going To Trampoline Parks

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

What Was Captured On This Dash Cam Shows Why Properly Securing Car Seats Is Crucial

Map Reveals Just How Long It Would Take For You To Learn Another Language

Okay, This Is Officially The Weirdest, Most Ass-Backwards Duet Of All Time

Video Shows Why You Need To Be Careful With Your Outdoorsy Dogs This Winter

With Makeup, This British Drag Queen Can Transform Into Just About Anyone

Men Really Love Their Sneakers, And What This Guy Did To Protect His Is Next-Level Funny

They Were Exercising Their Right To Protest When A Motorcyclist Did Something Awful

Load another article