20 Parents Share What Kids' Names Would Be If They Were Based On Their Conception

People decide to have children for all kinds of reasons.
Honestly, wanting to love and care for another human being should be the only reason, but because we live in reality, that's not always the case. That's why one mom decided to post on Twitter the hilarious suggestion that we should name kids after how and/or why they were conceived.
"If we named kids after the reason we had them, it'd be like, 'Hey Marital Problems stop hitting Broken Condom I'm trying to put Hennessy down for a nap,'" she wrote. Other parents followed suit, and the result is some hilarious alternative names for kiddos based on how they were brought into the world. Here are 20 of the best.
Hey, Grad School Snow Storm, I need you to pick up Movie Night from school and make sure you’re home in time to watch Actually Planned and Bad Math.— Trey Herweck (@therweck) November 22, 2017
"hey, DesperateForaBaby, keep WowThatWasEasierThanIThought away from Surpriseat43"— Alexandra Rosas (@GDRPempress) November 22, 2017
Mine would be named "Groupon had a deal on bikini waxing."— Kit (@Liger_Kitten) November 22, 2017
Mine would be named "roommate went to walmart"— Dani (@chocolatejade) November 29, 2017
"Hey House is Too Quiet, would you help The First One Isn't a Cute Toddler Anymore get his shoes on?"— Clint Hoagland (@vsComputer) November 22, 2017
My kids are older so: Blockbuster New Release Wall, and The Military's Gonna Pay for this one— Tom McCarthy (@jrpwrrngr01) November 22, 2017
“Midlife Crisis and Didn’t Want to Go Back to Work look forward to welcoming their baby sister Bookclub Picked Fifty Shades.”— SOKelley (@SiobhanKelley) November 23, 2017
We call him Vegas, short for "What happens in Las Vegas does not stay in Las Vegas"— Jan G (@J_Mu_G) November 22, 2017
“3 years of trying” and “quickie in the closet”— Catrina Houser-Enos (@catHenos) November 29, 2017
How many Netflix and Chill's would be born by 2020 I wonder 🤔— Chanty (@CodeName_Petty) November 22, 2017
Our daughter: Goodwine Badmath— Wayne Geyer (@geyercom) November 23, 2017
All those 8 year-olds named "Celebrating the Obama Win" 😂— Bill Silvia (@Writer_in_Black) November 22, 2017
I'd have to change my name to "Blizzard of '78".— Paul L. (@MrItty) November 22, 2017
I love my "Everyone Else was Having Babies," "Breastfeeding as Birth Control is a Myth" and "Drunken New Years Eve G." (there are three others in his class, hence the G).— Alyson Gilles (@AlysonGilles) November 22, 2017
OMG FIRST CHILD IS FINALLY SLEEPING AFTER 2 MONTHS— (∩◕ヮ◕)⊃━*:･ﾟ✧*:･ﾟ✧ (@nolsen311) November 22, 2017
"Day Drinking" is due in May! 😂😂😂— Megan (@megan4unc) November 22, 2017
Introducing "Mum's Bodyclock Panic" and "So She Isn't An Only Child"— Carebla (@impossible_elf) November 22, 2017
Meet my twins It Took Us 4 Years and their little sister, We Thought It Would Take Longer 😂— Debby Linnell (@DebbyLinnell) November 22, 2017
My sweet angels are “Trust Me, it Never Happens on the First Try” and her ironically named younger brother “WTF Took You So Long”.— Jessica Rosenau (@MessyMomma52) November 22, 2017
“Celebrating The New House” and his little sister “My Eggs Are Getting Old” and they both have twitter and now the jig’s up— Dyanne Dillon (@yanneda) November 22, 2017
(via BoredPanda)