These 20 People Are 100 Percent Having A Worse Day Than You Are

When you're having a really, really bad day, it's hard to look outside of your own personal woes.

And that's fine. When you're angry, sad, or frustrated, it can be cathartic to only focus on yourself and fully experience those intense emotions before they dissipate. But as they say, there's always someone out there who has it worse than you, and seeing other people's troubles can really put yours in perspective. That's why if you're dealing with really crappy circumstances right now, don't worry -- these 20 people are right there with you, and chances are their situations are even more terrible than yours.

1. What a beautiful sight to see first thing in the morning.







2. "Today is not my day."







3. "What happens when you forget to roll your window up before a snowstorm."