15 People Who Really Need To Step AWAY From The Makeup

I'm definitely no expert by any means when it comes to makeup.

On the days when I actually put any on, I go with the bare minimum because I'm way too lazy to try anything that requires more than five minutes of my time. But while I'd definitely benefit from watching a few makeup tutorials, these people need them way more than I do.

If you think your makeup game is lacking, you'll likely change your mind when you see these 15 epic makeup fails.



1. I don't think that's how contouring is supposed to work.

Read More: 10 Dangerous (And Expensive) Skin Care Myths That We Need To Leave Behind Forever

2. "Nobody will ever notice."