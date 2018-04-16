Don’t Use Or Ingest Ginger If You Have Any of These Four Conditions

Ginger is a highly nutritious plant. In fact, it's widely used as a folk medicine for a number of conditions.

That's because its active components, including gingerol and shogaols, have a ton of health benefits to offer. This amazing plant also has powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a highly sought-after natural remedy. That said, for medical reasons, not everyone should be using or ingesting it. Here are four groups of people who should avoid ginger.

1. People who have blood disorders.







Ginger boosts the circulation of blood, and while it's helpful to people suffering from obesity and peripheral artery disease, it can be harmful to those with hemophilia or those whose blood isn’t able to clot normally. Ginger can also interfere with medication used to treat these conditions.

2. People who take certain medications.







Ginger may interfere with the medical effects of insulin, anticoagulants, or beta-blockers. According to MedlinePlus, a medical service of the National Institutes of Health, ginger can also interact negatively with other drugs such as antacids, heart medication, and antihistamines. Play it safe and talk to your doctor first before trying ginger.

3. People who are underweight or battling anorexia.







When it comes to weight loss, ginger is incredibly helpful. Not only is it loaded with fiber, but it also boosts the secretion of digestive enzymes and stomach pH levels as well as suppresses appetite. That said, for those who are underweight, the use of ginger can lead to further weight loss and poor muscle mass.

4. Pregnant women.







Ginger can stimulate premature contractions and even labor, as well as disrupt the intake of dietary iron and fat-soluble vitamins. Consuming copious amounts of ginger can even cause miscarriage or menstrual bleeding.

(via Providr)

As always, make sure you consult with your doctor before incorporating anything new into your diet.