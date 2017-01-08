Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

The Delicious Things You Can Make In A Food Processor Will Bring It Out Of Storage

JANUARY 8, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Chances are you have a food processor hanging out in the cupboard somewhere.

But with the invention of blenders, Ninja Bullets, and similar products, many of us have sentenced our food processors to a lifetime of collecting dust in storage. While our other mixing and chopping tools may be perfect for most occasions, they can prove quite difficult to dice, chop, and blend foods without some sort of a liquid base, something a food processor can do with the slightest of ease.

Food processors may seem like a kitchen accessory of the past, but if you don't already have one, you'll want to order one fast. These 20 delicious recipes and tricks are so easy, you'll fall in love with this appliance all over again.

1. Churn out your own homemade butter like they did in the olden days.

Churn out your own <a href="http://www.thebrewerandthebaker.com/archives/953" target="_blank">homemade butter</a> like they did in the olden days.

The Brew and the Baker

2. This cheesy cauliflower and spinach dip is so good, no one will suspect you made it in your food processor.

This cheesy <a href="http://tastefulventure.com/cheesy-cauliflower-spinach-dip/" target="_blank">cauliflower and spinach dip</a> is so good, no one will suspect you made it in your food processor.

Tasteful Ventures

Read More: 24 Genius Cooking Hacks That Will Make You Feel Like The Next Master Chef

Trending Now

A Little Girl's Life Was Forever Changed Because Of Her Parents' Sadistic Actions

Trending Now

This Car Commercial On Ice Has Hysterical Outtakes -- Their Mascot Just Can't Do It

Parents Decide Letting Their Kids Ride An Alligator Is A Reasonable Thing To Do

You've Seen This Pie-In-The-Face Game, But This Dog Totally Changed The Rules

Professor's Bonus Question Stumps Students, But One Has An Amazing Answer

These 29 Tweets About Marriage Prove That Wedded Bliss Can Be Pretty Hilarious

This Mom Is Hiding In The Pantry For A Very Relatable Reason...Watch 'Til The End!

Have You Ever Wondered How Animals Really See The World? It's SO Cool

These Symbols Are On Things You Use Every Day. Do You Know What They Mean?

She Met A Man Online And Days Later Was Dead. Her Real-Life Story Is Gut-Wrenching

If Your Cat Or Dog Does Any Of These Things, They Need To Go To The Vet ASAP

This Man's Grave Is Surrounded By Chains For A Very Bizarre Reason

His Free Dive Into A Frozen Lake Is Both Amazing And Terrifying

He Dips His Brush In Some Paint And Makes A Piece Of Art With One Amazing Stroke

If You Think Cricket Is Weird, Just Wait Until You See This Ridiculous Game In Japan

Sawney Bean Is Seen As Scotland's Most Prolific Cannibal, And For Good Reason

Load another article