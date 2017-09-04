Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He Was Convicted Of Killing His Young Son, But He'll Only Spend 10 Years Behind Bars

SEPTEMBER 4, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Prosecutors either need to know the motive of a killer or present a credible theory.

David Creato Jr. had a 17-year-old girlfriend who was away at college, and he was afraid she was going to leave him. She had already expressed an interest in him giving up custody of his three-year-old son Brandon and said she didn't want to be around him.

When Brandon was found dead in the woods, police honed in on Creato Jr. as the suspect. The motive seems unbelievable to any rational person, but as is often the case, they say he killed for love. Now, after a long and convoluted trial, Creato Jr. will finally spend time behind bars.

Brandon was found dead in the woods near his home, deprived of oxygen. His father said he'd somehow wandered off on his own, though his clean white socks seemed to indicate otherwise.

Brandon was found dead in the woods near his home, deprived of oxygen. His father said he'd somehow wandered off on his own, though his clean white socks seemed to indicate otherwise.

Facebook / Where is baby Kate?

When indicted for murder, Creato Jr.'s first trial ended in a hung jury. The evidence against him was entirely circumstantial, making it a hard case to convict. His second trial was supposed to begin in September, but now he's pled guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

When indicted for murder, Creato Jr.'s first trial ended in a hung jury. The evidence against him was entirely circumstantial, making it a hard case to convict. His second trial was supposed to begin in September, but now he's pled guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

Facebook / Where is baby Kate?

The plea deal means Creato Jr. will be sentenced to 10 years in prison, and he will become eligible for parole after eight and a half. Learn more about this heartbreaking case below.

video-player-present

ABC 6

(via ABC 6 and Where is baby Kate?)

In cases like these, justice can be bittersweet. This sweet baby angel's family is in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace, Brandon.

Trending Now

When Her Beloved Dog Suffered A Seizure, This Dog Trainer Stepped In

Trending Now

The Story Behind This Girl's Performance Is Something No Kid Should Have To Face

Load another article