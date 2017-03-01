Ad Blocker Detected

This Mom Of Two Was Getting Her Life Back On Track, But It Ended In Tragedy

MARCH 1, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
When life becomes too much some people to handle, they turn to harmful things like drugs and alcohol for relief.

Many people try to fight their addiction issues, but this is no easy feat. One woman that knew that well was 22-year old Gabriel Hinojosa, who put serious effort into getting clean and turning her life around.

Unfortunately for Hinojosa, while on her road to recovery, a tragic and unexpected event put an abrupt end to her progress.

Hinojosa was ready for a fresh start after battling her addiction to drugs.

Facebook / Gabriel Hinojosa

She not only wanted to get clean for herself, but also for her two young daughters.

Facebook / Gabriel Hinojosa

But then the woman disappeared, and her family and friends weren't able to get ahold of her.

Facebook / Gabriel Hinojosa

Her cousin reached out to her Facebook friends in hopes that someone had been in contact with the young mom. No one knew anything about where she could be.

Facebook / Gabriel Hinojosa

Nearly a week after filing a missing persons report, Hinojosa’s family was dealt a frightening blow -- the body of a young woman was found in a recycling container that had been submerged in a nearby creek.

Facebook / Gabriel Hinojosa

The body was later identified as that of Hinojosa.

Facebook / Gabriel Hinojosa

Read More: She Was Robbed By A Good Friend, But What Happened Next Is Even More Disturbing

There are currently no suspects in the mom's death, but an autopsy may reveal some answers.

Facebook / Gabriel Hinojosa

(via Daily Mail)

What a heartbreaking turn of events. Share this story to let others know about Hinojosa’s death and help bring this unsolved mystery to a close.

