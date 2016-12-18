Ad Blocker Detected

Get In The Festive Spirit With These 19 Red And Green Recipes

DECEMBER 18, 2016  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
Matthew Derrick
Christmas just wouldn't be the same if everything from decorations to ugly sweaters weren't red and green.

Once the earth tones of Thanksgiving have their turn, red and green do a hostile takeover. If you ask me, it really helps me get in the holiday spirit to see wreaths and Christmas lights strung from house to house in these festive colors.

And who says the stuff on your holiday table can't get in on the fun? Don't be a grinch! Get some cooking inspiration from the list below and wow your guests with red and green treats that'll take you from dinner to dessert.

1. Start off your holidays and your meal right with these festively delicious, bite-sized Caprese salads.

Start off your holidays and your meal right with these festively delicious, <a href="http://www.livingeventfully.com/2012/02/mini-caprese-salad-bites.html" target="_blank">bite-sized Caprese salads</a>.

Living Eventfully

2. Don't be such a ding-a-ling! What's more festive than a white chocolate ting-a-ling?

Don't be such a ding-a-ling! What's more festive than a <a href="http://www.lemontreedwelling.com/2013/12/white-chocolate-ting-a-lings.html" target="_blank">white chocolate ting-a-ling</a>?

Lemon Tree Dwelling

3. Not only are these holly jolly jello cups served in a champagne flute, but they're also low on sugar! (We can use all the health help we can get when it's holiday time.)

Not only are these <a href="http://www.diabeticlivingonline.com/recipe/salads/christmas-ribbon-salad/" target="_blank">holly jolly jello cups</a> served in a champagne flute, but they're also low on sugar! (We can use all the health help we can get when it's holiday time.)

Diabetic Living

4. Decorate your favorite pizza with red and green pepper slices for a Christmas pie that Santa (and your own little elves) would enjoy.

Decorate your favorite pizza with red and green pepper slices for a <a href="https://onceamonthmeals.com/recipes/philly-cheese-potato-pizza/" target="_blank">Christmas pie</a> that Santa (and your own little elves) would enjoy.

Once a Month Meals

5. This simple garlic feta dip is an easy, yet joyous way to spread a bit of holiday magic at your next Christmas party.

This <a href="http://www.wellplated.com/garlic-feta-dip/" target="_blank">simple garlic feta dip</a> is an easy, yet joyous way to spread a bit of holiday magic at your next Christmas party.

Well Plated

6. Don't let the appearance of these pistachio-cherry meltaways throw you off. Despite the green color, they're absolutely delicious.

Don't let the appearance of these <a href="http://www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/2013/11/pistachio-cherry-meltaways.html" target="_blank">pistachio-cherry meltaways</a> throw you off. Despite the green color, they're absolutely delicious.

The Girl Who Ate Everything

7. Forego the traditional cheeseball this holiday for something a bit more festive. Add some pomegranate and sage for a festive redeux of a holiday staple.

Forego the traditional cheeseball this holiday for something a bit more festive. Add some <a href="http://www.howsweeteats.com/2013/12/pomegranate-jeweled-white-cheddar-toasted-almond-and-crispy-sage-cheeseball/" target="_blank">pomegranate and sage</a> for a festive redeux of a holiday staple.

How Sweet It Is

8. The dog may not be able to enjoy this holiday puppy chow, but your kids definitely can (and will).

The dog may not be able to enjoy this <a href="http://www.shugarysweets.com/2014/12/holiday-puppy-chow#_a5y_p=2974250" target="_blank">holiday puppy chow</a>, but your kids definitely can (and will).

Shugary Sweets

9. Put your guests in good spirits with this red and green Santa shot.

Put your guests in good spirits with this red and green <a href="http://mixthatdrink.com/santa-shot/#_a5y_p=4624503" target="_blank">Santa shot</a>.

Mix That Drink

10. I would have never thought of pairing tart cranberries with the heat of jalapeños, but this cranberry salsa is everything you need to spice up your holidays.

I would have never thought of pairing tart cranberries with the heat of jalape&ntilde;os, but this <a href="http://everydaydishes.com/simple-food-recipes/cranberry-salsa/" target="_blank">cranberry salsa</a> is everything you need to spice up your holidays.

Everyday Dishes

11. I've never been a fan of Brussels sprouts, but these cranberry orange sprouts might just change my mind.

I've never been a fan of Brussels sprouts, but these <a href="http://www.twopeasandtheirpod.com/cranberry-orange-roasted-brussels-sprouts/?crlt.pid=camp.SkCyYW8Ee2C4#comment-250089" target="_blank">cranberry orange sprouts</a> might just change my mind.

Two Peas and Their Pod

12. After a long day of shopping, take a load off and enjoy a delicious cranberry mojito or two.

After a long day of shopping, take a load off and enjoy a delicious <a href="http://www.sugarandsoul.co/2015/12/cranberry-mojito-punch-recipe.html" target="_blank">cranberry mojito</a> or two.

Sugar and Soul

13. You've heard of green eggs and ham, but you've never had deviled eggs quite like this.

You've heard of green eggs and ham, but you've never had <a href="http://www.soberjulie.com/2016/11/classic-devilled-eggs-recipe-holiday-twist/" target="_blank">deviled eggs</a> quite like this.

Sober Julie

14. These scrumptious holiday cookie bars are filled with lots of red and green magic.

These scrumptious <a href="http://onelittleproject.com/christmas-magic-cookie-bars/" target="_blank">holiday cookie bars</a> are filled with lots of red and green magic.

One Little Project

15. While not a complex recipe by any means, these festive strawberries sure make up for it in taste.

While not a complex recipe by any means, these <a href="http://www.melaniecooks.com/christmas-chocolate-covered-strawberries/10950/" target="_blank">festive strawberries</a> sure make up for it in taste.

Melanie Cooks

16. Need a fruity snack to take to your son's or daughter's holiday party? These fruity santas will work in a pinch.

Need a fruity snack to take to your son's or daughter's holiday party? These <a href="http://www.melaniecooks.com/grinch-fruit-kabobs/10920/" target="_blank">fruity santas</a> will work in a pinch.

Melanie Cooks

17. Add a colorful spin to the classic holiday blossom cookie.

Add a colorful spin to the classic <a href="http://www.bakedperfection.com/2010/12/candy-cane-blossoms.html" target="_blank">holiday blossom cookie</a>.

Baked Perfection

18. Grab some mistletoe! You'll want to kiss the cook after trying these holly crackles.

Grab some mistletoe! You'll want to kiss the cook after trying these <a href="http://fakeginger.com/holly-crackles/#_a5y_p=4377765" target="_blank">holly crackles</a>.

Fake Ginger

19. No two holiday cookies are ever the same with these epic Christmas swirl sugar cookies.

No two holiday cookies are ever the same with these epic <a href="http://thedomesticrebel.com/2012/12/12/christmas-swirl-sugar-cookies/" target="_blank">Christmas swirl sugar cookies</a>.

The Domestic Rebel

If these recipes don't get you in the holiday spirit, I don't know what will. Share these recipes with all of Santa's hungry little helpers!

