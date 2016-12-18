Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Christmas just wouldn't be the same if everything from decorations to ugly sweaters weren't red and green.

Once the earth tones of Thanksgiving have their turn, red and green do a hostile takeover. If you ask me, it really helps me get in the holiday spirit to see wreaths and Christmas lights strung from house to house in these festive colors.

And who says the stuff on your holiday table can't get in on the fun? Don't be a grinch! Get some cooking inspiration from the list below and wow your guests with red and green treats that'll take you from dinner to dessert.

1. Start off your holidays and your meal right with these festively delicious, bite-sized Caprese salads.

Read More: Give The Gift Of Food This Holiday Season With These Tasty Treats

2. Don't be such a ding-a-ling! What's more festive than a white chocolate ting-a-ling?

3. Not only are these holly jolly jello cups served in a champagne flute, but they're also low on sugar! (We can use all the health help we can get when it's holiday time.)

4. Decorate your favorite pizza with red and green pepper slices for a Christmas pie that Santa (and your own little elves) would enjoy.

5. This simple garlic feta dip is an easy, yet joyous way to spread a bit of holiday magic at your next Christmas party.

6. Don't let the appearance of these pistachio-cherry meltaways throw you off. Despite the green color, they're absolutely delicious.

7. Forego the traditional cheeseball this holiday for something a bit more festive. Add some pomegranate and sage for a festive redeux of a holiday staple.

8. The dog may not be able to enjoy this holiday puppy chow, but your kids definitely can (and will).

9. Put your guests in good spirits with this red and green Santa shot.

10. I would have never thought of pairing tart cranberries with the heat of jalapeños, but this cranberry salsa is everything you need to spice up your holidays.

11. I've never been a fan of Brussels sprouts, but these cranberry orange sprouts might just change my mind.

12. After a long day of shopping, take a load off and enjoy a delicious cranberry mojito or two.

13. You've heard of green eggs and ham, but you've never had deviled eggs quite like this.

14. These scrumptious holiday cookie bars are filled with lots of red and green magic.

15. While not a complex recipe by any means, these festive strawberries sure make up for it in taste.

16. Need a fruity snack to take to your son's or daughter's holiday party? These fruity santas will work in a pinch.

17. Add a colorful spin to the classic holiday blossom cookie.

18. Grab some mistletoe! You'll want to kiss the cook after trying these holly crackles.

19. No two holiday cookies are ever the same with these epic Christmas swirl sugar cookies.

Read More: 22 Festive Party Cocktails To Make For The Holidays This Year

If these recipes don't get you in the holiday spirit, I don't know what will. Share these recipes with all of Santa's hungry little helpers!