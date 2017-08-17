This Baby Was Left Shrieking In Terror After Cruel Babysitters Did Something Horrific

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Babysitting isn’t for everybody.

I often babysit my younger cousins while their parents work third shift, and as much as I love them dearly, I’ll be the first to admit that they can drive me absolutely crazy. And as I'm sure you well know if you have or babysit kids, a moment of silence is a an absolute blessing if you can find one. That said, we put up with their nonsense because they're just little ones and they're still learning how to, you know, behave like humans. The same can’t be said for two teens from Massachusetts.

A 15-year-old and her friend were tasked with watching an eight-month-old child, who happened to be the 15-year-old's cousin, while the baby's mother hopped in the shower. While the mom was away, the teens recorded a Snapchat video of them putting the screaming, terrified baby in a refrigerator and shutting the door. The two now face criminal charges including child endangerment, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The child’s mom was totally oblivious of the incident until police showed up at her door. The teens gave the mom a story about reaching into the fridge for a bottle to stop the baby from crying, but they later changed their story and said they thought it'd be a funny prank. You can see the footage below.

The mother does not believe that her niece and her friend meant the child harm. She does not believe that they should have been charged.

(Via CBS Boston)

Fortunately, Mom and baby are doing fine, but I think it's safe to say that she'll start vetting babysitters from here on out. It's awful when you can't even trust your own family to keep your baby's best interests at heart.