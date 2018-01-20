20 Old-Timey Words That Are So Relevant, They Need To Be Brought Back

Living in the modern times, it's difficult for us to look back and be able to relate to the people from the "olden days."

The cultures of our age compared to those from centuries ago differ vastly in many ways, from the clothes we wear to the content of our vocabularies. But while many words of long ago are all but forgotten, you may be surprised to learn some of them are way more relevant right now than you'd expect. You probably couldn't imagine yourself using most of the 20 historical words below in regular conversations, but when you read their meaning, you'll want to use them all the time.

1. Slugabed: a lazy person who stays in bed late.







2. Cacoethes: an irresistible urge to do something inadvisable.

3. Abligurition: spending lavish amounts of money on fine food.







4. Ultracrepidarian: pertaining to an opinion that falls outside one's realm of expertise or knowledge

5. Peg puff: a young woman with the manners of an old one.







6. Frobly-mobly: neither well nor unwell.

7. Perendinate: to postpone until the day after tomorrow.







8. Lanspresado: one who has only two-pence in his pocket, meaning a moocher who always conveniently forgets their wallet or money.

9. Philogrobilized: conveys a hangover without having to admit you've been drinking.







10. Kakistocracy: a system of government which is run by the worst, least qualified, or most unscrupulous citizens.







11. Groke: to look at somebody while they're eating in the hope that they'll give you some of their food.

12. Callipygian: having well-shaped buttocks.

13. Grumbletonian: an person who is often unhappy and grumbles as a result.







14. Shivviness: the uncomfortable feeling caused by wearing new underwear.

15. Uhtceare: pre-dawn anxiety in which one is lying awake and worrying.







16. Snollygoster: one, especially a politician, who is guided by personal advantage rather than by consistent, respectable principles.

17. Fudgel: pretending to work when you're not actually doing anything at all.

18. Grufeling: to lie close wrapped up, and in a comfortable-looking manner.

19. Dysania: the state of finding it very hard to get out of bed in the morning.







20. Twattling: gossiping or talking too much about unimportant things.

(via Bored Panda)

Well, I'd definitely identify as a slugabed who has a penchant for perendinating. Feel free to twattle on in the comments about your favorite old-timey words.