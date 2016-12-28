These Photos Of Stillborn Babies Are Both Beautiful And Incredibly Heartbreaking

One in five women have a pregnancy that ends in miscarriage, yet the subject is rarely discussed in the mainstream. Many feel that they have to hide what happened, which only compounds their feelings of grief and loss.

Last year, a dear friend of mine had a miscarriage...and another...and then another. As I went through the grieving process with her, I couldn't believe how many women were coming out of the woodwork to say that the same thing happened to them. In fact, we learned that 10 to 20 percent of pregnancies end in miscarriage during the first 20 weeks. Why, then, does no one talk about it?

The U.K.-based organization Remember My Baby is seeking to change that. Rather than shun the topic, they are giving parents the chance to celebrate and memorialize their babies with professional photography. Each photo shoot is done on a volunteer basis, and the results are just as beautiful as they are heartbreaking.

When parents lose their babies before, during, or after birth, they are left with little to remember them by.

Remember My Baby is changing that by offering beautiful professional photo shoots, 100 percent free of charge.

When a baby is stillborn and the family is interested in a remembrance photo shoot, participating hospitals and birthing centers contact Remember My Baby. Then, a volunteer photographer visits the family to take the photos.

Some of the photos are filled with parental love and pride.

Others are utterly heartbreaking. Whatever the emotions, these are important moments that deserve to be captured.

This beautiful child never got to see her family, but I have no doubt that she can feel the love that surrounds her.

For the parents who never get to take their babies home, every detail the photographers can capture is special. Whether it's the top of their gorgeous little heads...

...or the tips of their tiny toes, these are photos that families will treasure forever.

When someone loses a child, there isn't much you can say. Luckily, these photos speak for themselves.

It's a tough process for everyone involved, but this is such an incredible way to honor babies and their families.

Rest in peace, sweet angels. You were never going to be forgotten, but these photos mean the world to everyone who loves you.

To learn more about Remember My Baby or donate to their cause, click here. And make sure to share these beautiful, touching photos with your family and friends.