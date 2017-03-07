There are some problems that we just think we have to live with, like white streaks on our clothes from deodorant.
There's really no quick and easy way to fix them when you're running out the door -- or is there? Thankfully, Aaron Marino of the YouTube channel i am alpha m. has the perfect life hack that will solve this problem forever. No more unsightly white marks!
All you need to pull off this lifesaver is a dryer sheet. Check it out!video-player-present
