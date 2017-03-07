Ad Blocker Detected

It Looks Like He's Just Rubbing A Tissue On His Shirt, But This Hack Is Amazing!

MARCH 7, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
Sarah Gzemski
There are some problems that we just think we have to live with, like white streaks on our clothes from deodorant.

There's really no quick and easy way to fix them when you're running out the door -- or is there? Thankfully, Aaron Marino of the YouTube channel i am alpha m. has the perfect life hack that will solve this problem forever. No more unsightly white marks!

All you need to pull off this lifesaver is a dryer sheet. Check it out!

I never would have thought of this on my own. Be sure to share this with your friends and family -- I'm sure they'll appreciate the tip!

