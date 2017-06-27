This Mother Kangaroo Was Killed, But Rescuers Saw A Tiny Paw Reaching Out For Help

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

There is perhaps no baby animal closer to its mother than the kangaroo.

Joeys live inside their mothers' pouches from the time they're born until they're at least eight months old, and they often spend a few more months in and out of this protective home until they're ready to face the world full time. It's time to bond with their mothers, suckle, and stay safe from predators.

Not all stories have a happy ending, however, as rescuers discovered recently at Macedon Ranges Wildlife Network.

When a female kangaroo was killed, rescuers noticed a tiny hand and arm reaching up from out of her pouch. This orphaned baby would have been too small to live on its own.







They posted a video of the joey to Facebook, where more than 100,000 people have seen the tiny creature struggle. Fortunately, they were able to save it.

Hopefully this baby kangaroo grows up happy and healthy with the support of the people who love and care for orphaned animals. Share this to astound others with this story of survival.