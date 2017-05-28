Ad Blocker Detected

They Caught A Child Watching Porn At School. The Reason Why She Did It Is Horrific.

MAY 28, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Technology has given children easy access to way more information than we had when we were little.

These days, plenty of information is just a few clicks away from kids who are old enough to spell even the most basic words. It goes without saying that a solid chunk of online content just isn't suitable for children, and if you're anything like me, there's a whole genre of "films" that comes to mind.

And when teachers at this school saw the search history of a nine-year-old girl, they uncovered something seriously chilling.

A nine-year-old girl from Texas was caught searching for pornography on a school-issued iPad.

Flickr / Isriya Paireepairit

Flickr / Isriya Paireepairit

When confronted by the teacher, the little girl revealed that she and a friend had been looking things up to figure out what a close relative had done to her.

Flickr / misskprimary

Flickr / misskprimary

This shocking confession forced the girl to be interviewed both school officials and the authorities, at which point she revealed that 31-year-old Anthony Garay had been sexual abusing her since she was seven or eight.

Flickr / Ed and Eddie

Flickr / Ed and Eddie

She also revealed that the man had committed similar crimes unto her sister.

Flickr / Brad Flickinger

Flickr / Brad Flickinger

Garay was under investigation by Child Protective Services during the time the sexual assault was revealed.

Flickr / Brad Flickinger

Flickr / Brad Flickinger

He was arrested on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Flickr / Brad Flickinger

Flickr / Brad Flickinger

(via Mommy Page)

Read More: You've Heard Her Story Before, But These New Details Will Make You Feel So Sick

Parents, if you suspect something is up with your child, a good place to start may be with their browser history. Share this little girl’s heartbreaking story if you hope Garay remains behind bars forever.

