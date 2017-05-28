They Caught A Child Watching Porn At School. The Reason Why She Did It Is Horrific.

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Technology has given children easy access to way more information than we had when we were little.

These days, plenty of information is just a few clicks away from kids who are old enough to spell even the most basic words. It goes without saying that a solid chunk of online content just isn't suitable for children, and if you're anything like me, there's a whole genre of "films" that comes to mind.

And when teachers at this school saw the search history of a nine-year-old girl, they uncovered something seriously chilling.

A nine-year-old girl from Texas was caught searching for pornography on a school-issued iPad.







When confronted by the teacher, the little girl revealed that she and a friend had been looking things up to figure out what a close relative had done to her.







This shocking confession forced the girl to be interviewed both school officials and the authorities, at which point she revealed that 31-year-old Anthony Garay had been sexual abusing her since she was seven or eight.







She also revealed that the man had committed similar crimes unto her sister.







Garay was under investigation by Child Protective Services during the time the sexual assault was revealed.







He was arrested on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child.







(via Mommy Page)

Read More: You've Heard Her Story Before, But These New Details Will Make You Feel So Sick

Parents, if you suspect something is up with your child, a good place to start may be with their browser history. Share this little girl’s heartbreaking story if you hope Garay remains behind bars forever.