Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Mom Responded To Body-Shaming Trolls In The Best Way -- You Go, Girl!

JUNE 1, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Any kind of body shaming in unacceptable and extremely rude, but it's especially ridiculous when targeted at new moms who recently gave birth.

Rebekah Vardy, the 35-year-old wife of English footballer Jamie Vardy, is no stranger to internet trolls who have nothing better to do than make fun of other's looks. In fact, somebody made disgusting remarks about her body just days after she welcomed her now four-month-old son Finley into the world, and again while she was on a family vacation in the United Arab Emirates. But rather than believe the negative comments from others who frankly need to get their own lives, she hit back with the perfect response.

While relaxing in Dubai with Finley, her husband, and her three other children, Rebekah snapped an adorable photo of herself and Finley together.

When she shared this image online, a mean person wrote "Fat Gut" in the comments.

It'd be enough to hurt anyone's feeling, but she decided to brush it off and make it clear that she doesn't care what others think about her body...

It'd be enough to hurt anyone's feeling, but she decided to brush it off and make it clear that she doesn't care what others think about her body...

Twitter / Rebekah Vardy

...and that anyone calling her fat is seriously out of touch with reality.

...and that anyone calling her fat is seriously out of touch with reality.

Twitter / Rebekah Vardy

Now Rebekah wants to use her experiences to remind other women that they don't need to be "perfect." Watch her talk about dealing with being body shamed two days after giving birth in the video below.

(via Daily Mail)

Read More: New Moms Go Through So Much, So This Woman Pointed Out Something That Needs To Stop

It would have been so easy for her to feel bad about herself because of all the unrealistic expectations in our society, but I'm so glad she took the high road instead. Share if you think body shamers should take a long look in the mirror and worry about themselves!

Trending Now

When You Try To Take This Frenchie Out Of The Pool, Some Serious Hilarity Ensues

Trending Now

These Sculptures Are So Detailed That You May Not Even Notice What They're Made Of

Load another article