Any kind of body shaming in unacceptable and extremely rude, but it's especially ridiculous when targeted at new moms who recently gave birth.

Rebekah Vardy, the 35-year-old wife of English footballer Jamie Vardy, is no stranger to internet trolls who have nothing better to do than make fun of other's looks. In fact, somebody made disgusting remarks about her body just days after she welcomed her now four-month-old son Finley into the world, and again while she was on a family vacation in the United Arab Emirates. But rather than believe the negative comments from others who frankly need to get their own lives, she hit back with the perfect response.

While relaxing in Dubai with Finley, her husband, and her three other children, Rebekah snapped an adorable photo of herself and Finley together.

When she shared this image online, a mean person wrote "Fat Gut" in the comments.

It'd be enough to hurt anyone's feeling, but she decided to brush it off and make it clear that she doesn't care what others think about her body...







...and that anyone calling her fat is seriously out of touch with reality.







Now Rebekah wants to use her experiences to remind other women that they don't need to be "perfect." Watch her talk about dealing with being body shamed two days after giving birth in the video below.

It would have been so easy for her to feel bad about herself because of all the unrealistic expectations in our society, but I'm so glad she took the high road instead. Share if you think body shamers should take a long look in the mirror and worry about themselves!