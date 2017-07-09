When A Cheater Started Chatting Up A Married Woman, She Gave The Best Response

While there are a lot of people who appreciate receiving flattering messages from others, some creeps don't know where to draw the line between being a little flirty and getting totally inappropriate.
One woman recently found herself in this uncomfortable situation after a man she'd spoken with on a few occasions over Facebook sent her a message suggesting the two go out. When she politely declined and told him she was married, he had the nerve to ask for an affair. The guy, who also has a spouse, turned out to be a jerk, but her epic response to him couldn't have been better.
This is the comeback to end all comebacks.
(via BoredPanda)